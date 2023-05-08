StockNews.com Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ROL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.