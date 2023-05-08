StockNews.com Upgrades Star Group (NYSE:SGU) to “Buy”

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE SGU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,955. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Star Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

