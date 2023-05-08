STP Price Hits $0.0446 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $86.63 million and $4.35 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,893.16 or 0.99977833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04539821 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,516,710.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

