Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.89 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.60. 41,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.73. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

