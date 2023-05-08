Superior Plus (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.44 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.28 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.61.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

