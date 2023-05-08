Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $22.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

