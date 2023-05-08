Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.85

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 226360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.