Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.27

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 581682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,851. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

