TD Securities Cuts Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %
TSE CUP.U opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$508.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.59.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.