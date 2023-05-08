Team Hewins LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

