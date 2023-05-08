Team Hewins LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. 48,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

