Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.85% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVSD stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.01.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

