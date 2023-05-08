Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

