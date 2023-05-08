Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $255.51 million and $52.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003803 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 268,214,979 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.