Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $164.05. 2,165,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

