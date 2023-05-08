Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.
Texas Roadhouse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. 208,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,624. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
