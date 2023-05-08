Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. 208,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,624. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

