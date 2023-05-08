Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

