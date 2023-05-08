TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.00. 530,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,678,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also

