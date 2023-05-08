The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $28.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,533. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,912,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

