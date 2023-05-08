The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,758. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

