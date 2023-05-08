The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Purchases $83,431.58 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Abbott Root Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.29. 174,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIC. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

