The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

