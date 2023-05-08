The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $289.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

