Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,411. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $543.12. 351,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,270. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

