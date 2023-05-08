Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Acquires 4,295 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 22,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,619. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
TCBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
