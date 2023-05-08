Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Acquires 4,295 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 22,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,619. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TCBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

