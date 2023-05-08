TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 4,063 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 973,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,588. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.