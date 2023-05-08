TI Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $82.44. 3,080,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.