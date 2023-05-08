TI Trust Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 382.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 419,880 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

