TI Trust Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,361. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

