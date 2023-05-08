Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 6,067,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,050,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Toast Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,834 shares of company stock worth $7,202,869. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

