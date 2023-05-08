Toast (TOST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,834 shares of company stock worth $7,202,869 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

