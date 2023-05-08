Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.16 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and $12.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,749.21 or 1.00082377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.02394025 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,291,972.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.