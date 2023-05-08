TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $250.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $212.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,955. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $227.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

