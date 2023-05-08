TPB Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,773,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,162,000 after purchasing an additional 387,265 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 987.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 320,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $100.17. 137,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,878. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.