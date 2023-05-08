TPB Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

TPB Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,988 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 196,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $488.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

