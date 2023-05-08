TPB Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

