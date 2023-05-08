TPB Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 684,454 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 684,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for about 1.1% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned 0.69% of FTAI Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 107,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

