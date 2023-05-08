Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 30,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,543% compared to the typical volume of 829 call options.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

