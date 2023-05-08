Traders Purchase Large Volume of Catalent Call Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the average daily volume of 3,843 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT traded down $12.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. 10,562,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.