Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 364 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after purchasing an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $35,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,123. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

