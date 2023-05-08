Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 125,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,738,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. 12,233,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

