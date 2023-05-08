Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.35. 23,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,141. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

