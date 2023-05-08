Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

