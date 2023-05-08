Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,745. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.