Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.71. 10,783,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,892,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

