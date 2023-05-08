TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

RNW traded down C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$12.07. The company had a trading volume of 486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.60.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.816129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

