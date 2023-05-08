TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TA. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.69.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 463,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,473. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.6943354 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

