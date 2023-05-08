TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 175,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

