Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.50

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 487345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

