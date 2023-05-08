TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

